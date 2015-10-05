Letter sent to UAW members following vote to reject Fiat Chrysler contract

The possibility of the UAW striking Fiat Chrysler is not very strong as of yet.

But in a letter sent out Monday to all UAW members, President Dennis Williams stated they will go back to the bargaining table with Fiat Chrysler.

The letter follows a 65-percent vote rejecting the first tentative labor contract reached last month.

Both sides are expected to return to the table to for contract discussions, but no date has been set.

Read the full letter here.

