BBB warns of new text message scam

The Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of a new text message scam that crooks are using to get your personal information.

According to the BBB, if you receive a text message that appears to be from the bank with a link to update your information, it could be a scam. They say you could then be forwarded to a form where you fill in information like your account number. The BBB says the form will be very convincing and could have your name, possibly even a partial social security number on it. But the page is not real, it's a fake, created by someone to steal your information and possibly your identity.

“Any personal information they ask for, you should not respond. Even if it's really from the bank. The way to respond is to call the bank. Don't trust text messages, don't trust emails. There's just too many ways the scammers can use these,” said BBB of NW Ohio President Dick Eppstein.

Eppstein also says if there's a number on the text message, do not call it because that could be set up as a fake phone number as well.

The bottom line is banks do not ask for personal information over text messages and you should never respond to one.

