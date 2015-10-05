TPD investigate multiple motorcycle thefts in west Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are investigating a string of motorcycle thefts. They say four Harley Davidsons have gone missing in just the last three weeks.

“If you're going to have your motorcycle out and unsecured, you better watch it,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

He says it’s happening in the west Toledo area and they believe they may be connected.



“We are kind of thinking that people are casing the neighborhoods, looking for easy picks, maybe somebody who has their motorcycles parked in their driveway or out on the street, these are nicer, newer Harley Davidsons,” said Lt. Heffernan.

He says to protect your stuff, make sure you take the keys inside with you, lock the wheel, be alert and, as always, call police if you see anyone suspicious.



“Keep your eyes out and keep a look and watch out for your neighbors. If anyone is hanging around motorcycles that aren't theirs, those might be our guys,” said Heffernan.



If you have any information on who may be responsible, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

