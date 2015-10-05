Perrysburg School Board candidates come together at Meet the Candidates Night

Monday, candidates running for two open Perrysburg School Board seats came together for "Meet the Candidates Night."

Five candidates are vying for a spot on the Perrysburg School Board and it was during “Meet the Candidates Night” at the high school that the public had a chance to learn more about them.



Current School Board President Jarman Davis, Valerie Hovland, Ed Palmatier, Ray Pohlman, and Susan Rowland-Miller are running for the two open seats on the board.



“I live in the community. I work in the community. I have four kids in the district. I bring a significant amount of business experience and leadership to the board based on my career. So I'm willing to serve. I want to serve the kids in the community the best I can for Perrysburg,” said Davis.



While Hovland, who is an attorney, says she wants to make sure the district is spending every dollar wisely.



“I am looking to protect taxpayer dollars, at the same time we would like to preserve educational excellence, and do that with some professional integrity during the board meetings,” said Hovland.



For Palmatier, who has a background in IT, one of his main focuses is energy efficiency.



“The district spends over $800,000 a years on energy, and imagine if we spent that on energy efficient schools, or renewable resources, we could, instead of just throwing that money away essentially on energy, we could reinvest it in our district,” said Palmatier.



Pohlman has 37 years in education at Perrysburg Schools and wants to keep the district on a positive track.



“I think we need to continue to do what we're doing, continue to keep it improved. With the state tests that are going on, and the finances, passing levies and things of those nature. Perrysburg's always done a good job, we need to keep doing that,” said Pohlman.



And for Rowland-Miller, with non-profit experience and training in conflict resolution, she wants peace on the school board.



“There's a lot of conflict. And I think it's more than one conflict on the board right now and I think that there's some easy and direct ways to address that conflict. And I think I have the training, experience, to bring that to the board and I think that's pretty unique,” said Rowland-Miller.



Once the two people are voted in, the board will vote on who will be the next president.

