Toledo mayoral candidates discuss city's blight

In about a month, voters in Toledo will have to choose between the seven candidates running for Toledo mayor.

Monday, the mayoral candidates answered five questions prepared beforehand in a forum sponsored by the Burroughs Neighborhood Group. Three were Burroughs neighborhood specific questions and two were about more city-wide issues, like increasing Toledo's population and addressing the city's blight problem.

Here's a sample of what this year's seven mayoral candidates had to say about responding to blight in our city:

"We’re not going to be able to get the kind of neighborhoods that we want by simply demolishing enough houses. What we need are jobs that are going to provide a decent living so people can maintain their own neighborhoods,” said Mike Ferner.

“You've got to take care of the city's appearance number one. Then the city's got to challenge the 280,000 Toledoans that live here, to each and everyone one of them, do a better job of taking care of their property, their neighborhood,” said Carty Finkbeiner.

“We need to step up our ability to use the new technology that's out there. To be able to communicate faster with you. I mean, that's how you communicate with us, it's not working within the city,” said Sandy Spang.

“Every kind of action that the city can deal with should have a response time back to the public and I plan to share what those response times are that will be developed with the employees,” said Sandy Drabik-Collins.

“Having the appropriate services is always the key, but I know that if it was happening to me and I had a yard across from me and it was not being cut, myself personally, if it was bothering me, I would also, until the city could do their thing, I would cut that lot myself,” said Mike Bell.

“We're working on it now to have you know a reasonable time which something is being solved. And if it is outside of that time, we're gonna have some way to get back to you either, through see-click-fix, you know, electronically, phone call or something,” said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

“It took me about seven years to keep reporting a house that was across my street to finally get it tore down, now that's terrible, we need a quicker response,” said Opal Covey.

The November election is Tuesday November 3.

The deadline to register to vote was Monday at 9 p.m., so if you didn't register already you won't be able to vote in next month's election.

Early voting begins Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

