Ohioans Against Marijuana Monopolies say Issue 3 could be dangerous for children

In one month, Ohio voters will take to the polls to vote for or against legalizing marijuana in the state.

But while some groups have been showing their support for the issue, others say Issue 3 is dangerous not just for businesses in our area, but also for our children.

Ohioans Against Marijuana Monopolies originally garnered support by taking a stance against putting Ohio's future marijuana market into the hands of 10 growers, creating a monopoly. But now others have joined the group, including leaders in healthcare.

Their particular concern is the types of marijuana products sold that could appeal to children and be detrimental to their health, even if not ingested first-hand.

Those worried about the effect marijuana legalization could have on the economic arena say that it'll make it difficult for businesses to attract employees who can pass a drug test and take funds away from local governments.

Ohioans Against Marijuana Monopolies say the data is clear from other states who have legalized marijuana.

“Increased police presence where these marijuana stores are going to be. They're going to be all cash businesses in the central city and that's going to create some real safety concerns,” said Wendy Gramza, Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce President. “Employees' increased cost of insurance, work place safety, drug testing, and all of those will need to be done by our county and local agencies as well. So while they may be taking in more tax revenue from this quote, unquote, new industry, they will have some increased costs that will be directly related to it.”

“Moving forward with legalizing marijuana puts our children in grave danger and that's not what we're here for. We're here to provide the best care that we can to our kids and to make them safe and that's why we're against this,” said Bruce Barnett, Vice President of Medical Affairs at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital.

