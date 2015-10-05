Don't waste your money: When "jury duty" calls

Be on the watch for phone calls that threaten you for supposedly missing jury duty.

One man answered his cell phone and had this conversation:

“This guy said ‘Are you Tim Obermeyer?’ and I said, ‘Yes, that’s my name.’ And he said, ‘I’m Sheriff Tom Wilder and I am on the phone to issue you a warrant for your arrest for skipping jury duty.’”

Obermeyer, who had recently moved, thought missing a summons for jury duty between addresses was plausible. But, then the caller asked him for his birth date and social security number.

“He said, ‘Sir, if you don’t give me this information, I’m going to send a police cruiser to your house and they are going to come arrest you.’ That put me into shock.”

Obermeyer called the Sheriff’s office and was assured it was a set-up and a scam. Local sheriff’s offices and jury commissioners say they never call anyone threatening arrest, nor do they send emails.

If you are summoned for jury duty, you will receive a letter in the mail. And, you do have to report under penalty of law.

When Obermeyer Googled the number that called him, nothing came up.

So, check your mailbox only for any summons to report for jury duty and ignore any phone calls that insist you have missed it.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.