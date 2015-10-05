Evan Rankin returns to the Walleye this season

Evan Rankin is the 2nd all-time leading scorer in Walleye history. He’s spent the last three full seasons in the American Hockey League, tallying 38 goals. But this off-season, he made the decision to return to Toledo. His wife is from the area and Northwest Ohio is still a special place for them.



“We knew we wanted to so it’s probably a lot easier for Lalonde to negotiate with me than the other way around, because we knew we wanted to be back,” according to Rankin. “The whole thing was just a really exciting process.”

“I think it’s a credit to our culture that we established last year,” said Walleye Head Coach Derek Lalonde. “It got to that point where it looked like Evan wasn’t gonna get an American Hockey League job to start the season and he reached out to us. One, he had an unbelievable experience here. He loved his time here and he was really impressed with what we did here last year and wanted to be part of it, so a really important signing for us.”

Rankin knew a few of the guys on this roster, but for the most part this is an entirely new group that he has to mesh with. But he’s excited for the chance to return to the organization that he’s had so much success in.

“It’s a surreal thing to be back,” Rankin said. "Building off the season this team had last year, with all the pieces that we have, again with the fans it’s shaping up to be a great year here.”

