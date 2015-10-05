Walleye goaltenders prepare for season

The goal-tending situation going into this season is an interesting one. Jeff Lerg returns after an incredibly successful first year with the Fish and Jake Patterson, a 21-year-old prospect in the Red Wings Organization, is entering his first professional season.



Derek Lalonde is tasked with the job of making sure both guys play.



“I think it’s gonna play itself out. I have no problem. I’m confident in both of them. We’re gonna split both of them early on,” Lalonde said. “I think they’ll feed off each other - their work habits, their approach, and hopefully with their play.”



Lerg is coming off of an off-season surgery following an injury he sustained in last years conference finals. Patterson was a bright spot amongst the young guys in Red Wings camp the last few weeks. Both guys enter the season with a mutual respect for the other.



“Lerg’s been a great guy. I came in here last year at the end of the year for one week and I got to know him a little bit. I thought he was a real nice guy. He obviously had a really good season this past year,” Patterson said. “I think I can learn a lot off him, being a little bit of an older guy and as far as playing times concerned, I think that will kinda play itself out.”

“We had the start last year with the same thing with Jared Coreau and he didn’t end up staying. But, it will be similar. We both have to play games, we both have to put together some wins for the team,” according to Lerg. “For me, I’m just trying to make myself better as a hockey player, I know Jake's gonna do the same thing. He’ll get an opportunity in the American League, I’m gonna work toward the opportunity here to win a championship.”

Both guys get their first opportunity to showcase their skills on Friday in the Walleye’s first preseason game.

