Issue 1 goes into effect for Toledo

Issue 1 officially went into effect this week, meaning anyone caught in Toledo with 200 grams or less of marijuana will not be arrested or fined.

“I personally do not like the idea of decriminalizing marijuana. I think it sends a mixed message to young people in our community,” said Sheriff John Tharp.

Back in September, Issue 1, a measure to decriminalize marijuana in the city of Toledo, was passed with an overwhelmingly 70 percent vote. Now if a person is caught with 7 ounces or less of marijuana they will not be arrested of fined, but the drug will be confiscated.

“We in law enforcement, we are sworn to uphold the law and we will do what the citizens of the community want us to do, but I would like to see us place more emphasis on education and no use,” said Sheriff Tharp.

Tharp says he believes marijuana is a gateway drug leading many to use harder drugs like heroin. And with a statewide legalization of marijuana looming, he's hoping this new law doesn't help push the issue forward.

“I’m not happy or pleased to hear us thinking or talking about or even going to legalize marijuana for use in our community. It just goes against everything we've worked on for so many years,” said Tharp.

In November, voters will see Issue 3 on the ballot, a measure that could legalize marijuana across the state of Ohio.

