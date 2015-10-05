Douglas Road Elementary Playground built by volunteers with a cause

It's been a year and a half in the making, and in just three short weeks, Douglas Road Elementary students will be able to set sail on their pirate ship playground.

Volunteers from across the community are working hard around-the-clock to create an all inclusive playground - a project that started with two brothers and a dream.

Hunter and Brayden Gandee grabbed the attention of many when Hunter made a walk to the hospital carrying Brayden, who has had cerebral palsy since birth.

After an $18,000 grant from the Ronald McDonald House and the response in donations by the community, school and AWS Foundation have led to a total of over $175,000 and the groundbreaking of this playground. The boys' mother, Danielle Gandee, says this is simply heartwarming.

"Every day we pull up and there's something new going on, and there's somebody new here helping. It's just been exciting watching it all come together," she said.

The pirate ship playground is a three-phase process with phase one being completed before Monday, Oct. 26. Once the playground is complete, the school says it will total 8,000 square feet and have something for everyone - which was the goal.

"We wanted to do something that was going to help everyone, kids with disabilities as well as their peers who do not have disabilities," Danielle said.

The school says teachers are even using their lunch hours to help work on the playground. PTA President Donnie Stevens says the process has been rewarding because of what it's done to the community.

"It's neat to see the whole community come together... from funds, helping out, food donations. It's really a community effort that's gone really well," Stevens said.

Douglas Road Principal Carol Perz says local restaurants have been donating breakfast, lunches and water to the volunteers. Without this support, this dream might not have become a reality.

"We've all been working together, and without everyone's little piece of the puzzle, this playground wouldn't be possible," Perz said.

Volunteers will be working from 9 a.m. until dark leading up to the ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Gandee, Stevens and Perz encourage anyone who wants to get involved to join them behind Douglas Road Elementary School - 6875 Douglas Road, Lambertville, Michigan 48144.

