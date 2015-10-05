Senator Sherrod Brown re-outlines benefits of Clean Water Affordability Act at meeting in Toledo

On Monday, Senator Sherrod Brown outlined a reintroduction to his Clean Water Affordability Act, a grant program to help communities like Toledo update their water infrastructure over the course of five years at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

Just after the season of the harmful algal bloom on Lake Erie, Senator Brown proposed help on a federal level to prevent any recurrent crisis. His legislation would also help reduce future water rate increases, keep our drinking water safe, and stabilize business in our city.

Ed Beczynski, owner of The Blarney and Focaccia, said, “When we heard we had that call saying that we couldn’t use the water and it happened on a Saturday morning, the busiest time of the week for an Irish Pub, we were impacted very big. It was just this whole summer of worrying. And, every time the mayor would get on the air and wait for that announcement saying ‘we can’t drink the water.'”

Beczynski was asked to speak with both Senator Brown and Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson about Toledo’s water quality. He said it was refreshing to know that the federal government was getting involved and trying to help our city.

Senator Brown said, “It’s why we need to get federal dollars invested in what’s called a combined sewage overflow, so communities like Toledo and Mayor Hicks-Hudson can do their jobs.”

The bill would authorize more than $1 billion over the course of five years for communities like Toledo’s infrastructure treatment. Currently, Toledo uses monies from its general fund, but there is a need for federal help.

“We’ve improved our warning system as well as our stability to treat the water longer and that’s been a great result as to why we’ve had non-detect this whole summer,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson. “We’d be able to use the dollars through low interest loans to go and do additional work that we need to do and also help us figure out how to make the Lake safe.”

The Clean Water Affordability Act will have to be approved by Congress before going into effect. Senator Brown says Toledo is in a good position to receive the funding.

“You just can’t expect local rate payers, local businesses, local home owners, local residents, to put all the money into what you need for public works, what you need for water and sewage,” he said. “Otherwise, their water bills go way up. Their water and sewer bills go way up, businesses can’t stay here, businesses won’t locate here, people can’t afford it. So, we’ve got to find a way to have this partnership.”

Beczynski agrees, "We can’t let water be the reason that they go to another community. I think that’s big, not just for today, but in the future.”

