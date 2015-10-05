Rockets rank 24, but are more focused on MAC championship

For the Toledo fan base, being ranked 24th in the nation is about bragging rights, but for the Rockets, their focus is on winning a MAC championship. They learned from the 2012 team who lost two games after being ranked 23rd in the nation, and are not making much of a fuss over this new ranking.

"I don't want that to overshadow what we're really trying to do. We're really trying to win a MAC championship here, it hasn't been done in over ten years," Toledo junior safety DeJuan Rogers said.

His teammate Terry Swanson agrees.

"I think we're finally getting some respect but this is not it for us, we're striving for something much more," said the sophomore running back.

The Rockets' coach may be setting the tone for this focus to remain on the prize.

"My process doesn't change," he said. "Just like I ask these kids to do day in and day out, mine's not going to either. All that stuff, great, it's great for our community it's great for the university but this teams got greater expectations than a ranking can put on us."

Toledo senior, Rolan Milligan added, "It's a pretty good feeling to get that recognition but we've got a long way to go, the main goal is to win a MAC championship and no matter what the ranking is. If that doesn't happen, it doesn't matter."

Milligan is a safety on the Rockets' football team.

"I really don't pay too much attention to the social media stuff. I didn't even know we were ranked until I got to practice the next day, but we know we've got to come out there and play like as if it's everybody's trying to beat us," said Toledo St. John's alum and Rocket cornerback, Cheatham Norrils.

Toledo faces Kent State on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 p.m.

