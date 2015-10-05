Perrysburg Twp. Police Dept. renewal levy to be put on Nov. ballot

The Perrysburg Township Board of Trustees has voted to put a renewal levy for the police department on the November ballot.

It's important to note that it is not a new tax, but a renewal of an ready existing one and will help the Perrysburg Township Police Department continue to provide their many services to the community.

For someone who owns a $100,000 home in Perrysburg Township, the levy would continue to cost about $105 a year.

The levy that failed last November was a new tax, so the department wants to make it is clear that this is just a renewal to one the community already has. The levy helps them continue their services to the community and also helps them provide special programs, like the senior watch program.

"One problem that we run into is that we've had about a $400,000 reduction over the last five years from the state of Ohio when they made their budget cuts, so we're facing cuts as well," said Detective David Molter.



There are yard signs in support of the renewal available in the lobby of the Perrysburg Township Police Department if you'd like one.

