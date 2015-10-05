Wauseon intersection closed after serious crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wauseon intersection closed after serious crash

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) -

A serious accident has closed an intersection in Wauseon, Oh.

The accident happened at State Route 108 near County Road C.

Both roads are currently closed at this juncture.

Stay tuned to WTOL-11 for updated information.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly