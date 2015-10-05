Shots fired at vigil for deceased led to three bookings on warrants

The Toledo Police Department reported shots fired at the candlelight vigil for KeShawn Groom on Sunday. Groom was killed by gunfire from an incident at the Spigot Bar on Thursday in south Toledo.

Officers were conducting surveillance of the area around the 700 block of Pinewood during the vigil when they witnessed shots fired. Police reported seeing the victim's brother, Shandon Groom, with a gun in his hand which he threw as he was approached.

Several men ran inside the residence and some people were seen jumping out of a window of a vacant duplex. Police then performed a cursory sweep of the bottom floor of the duplex with a K9 unit.

The sweep led to two bookings on felony warrants of Nasheed Benton and Treshawn Smith and one booking on warrants for Shandon Groom.

No injuries were reported.

