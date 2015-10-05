Lane restrictions on Central Ave. and Powhattan till Oct. 9

The Department of Public Service Division of Transportation has reported lane restrictions on Central Avenue from Powhattan Pkwy to Gunckel Blvd.

These restrictions were placed due to work in conjunction with Columbia Gas Company and are in effect starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Lanes are scheduled to reopen on Friday, Oct. 9.

