Machete-wielding man robs Findlay home

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay police are investigating an early morning armed robbery involving a machete.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of S Blanchard Street at 5 a.m. Monday. The victim told police a man entered his home without permission.

The subject had already left by the time officers arrived at the home. The victim said the man pushed him down and entered the front door. The resident was knocked on the floor and sustained minor injuries. He told police the suspect had a machete.

The suspect took an unknown amount of items from the home and left on foot in an unknown direction.

Police were called to the home about a half hour after the break-in occurred.

The suspect is described as a white man with bad breath and hygiene. He was also wearing a bandana over his face.

