Machete-wielding man robs Findlay home

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay police are investigating an early morning armed robbery involving a machete.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of S Blanchard Street at 5 a.m. Monday. The victim told police a man entered his home without permission.

The subject had already left by the time officers arrived at the home. The victim said the man pushed him down and entered the front door. The resident was knocked on the floor and sustained minor injuries. He told police the suspect had a machete.

The suspect took an unknown amount of items from the home and left on foot in an unknown direction.

Police were called to the home about a half hour after the break-in occurred.

The suspect is described as a white man with bad breath and hygiene. He was also wearing a bandana over his face.

