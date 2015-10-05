Firefighters urge smoke detector use for National Fire Prevention Week

It's National Fire Prevention Week! This year, firefighters want you to hear the beep where you sleep by having a working smoke detector in every bedroom.



According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) more than half of all U.S home fire deaths happen at night.



Toledo firefighters say last year they responded to more than 6,700 fires. They expect that number to grow this year.

Firefighters say the best way to keep you family safe is to have planned escape routes from your home.



"Practice a fire drill at your home," said Dan Frederick a firefighter who teaches at the Four County Career Center in Maumee. “Then have a meeting place outside your home so that everyone is out safe and sound and mom and dad knows that everybody is out.”

According to an NFPA survey 71% of Americans have an escape plan in case of a fire, but only 47% of those have practiced it.

Anyone living in the city of Toledo can pick up a free smoke detector at their neighborhood fire station.

