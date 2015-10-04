Stabbing at Byrneport Apartments sends man to hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Stabbing at Byrneport Apartments sends man to hospital

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A person is recovering after an argument turned violent in south Toledo early Sunday morning.

Toledo Police say a man was stabbed just after 1 a.m. at the Byrneport Apartments, off of Airport Highway in South Toledo.

Police say Richard Villolovos was stabbed but its unclear how many times.

Villolovos was taken to a local hospital.

No one has been arrested.

