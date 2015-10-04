Stabbing at Byrneport Apartments sends man to hospital

A person is recovering after an argument turned violent in south Toledo early Sunday morning.

Toledo Police say a man was stabbed just after 1 a.m. at the Byrneport Apartments, off of Airport Highway in South Toledo.



Police say Richard Villolovos was stabbed but it’s unclear how many times.



Villolovos was taken to a local hospital.



No one has been arrested.

