UT Rockets move into AP's top 25

The UT Rockets football team is ranked in the AP's top 25 at number 24!

The Rockets are the only undefeated team in the MAC and the only conference team to receive points in the AP poll.

Students are very excited to see their team get the recognition.

"Well, I think its awesome because it makes going to the games a lot more fun, tailgating awesome. Yeah, go Rockets," said UT student Tyler Girt.

The Rockets also have wins against former No. 18 Arkansas, Iowa State, and Arkansas State. UT has allowed 52 points, an average of 13 points allowed per game. On Saturday, the Rockets defeated Ball State 24-10 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

"I think its great because everyone put in hard work and made us rank at such a small school. Go Rockets," said UT student Evan Marsh.

UT students have a lot to look forward to this weekend as Rockets play 2-3 Kent State for homecoming with the hope of improving to 5-0.

This will mark their third home game this year, since their first home opener against Stony Brook was a wash out on Sept. 3.

