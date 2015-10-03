ONLY ON 11: Fallen firefighters' families come together at national event

Hundreds of miles away on Saturday, two Toledo families took part in a moving candle light vigil.



This weekend, the families of Toledo's fallen firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman are in Maryland at the 'National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.



The candle light service is just one of many events the Dickmans and Machcinskis have been a part of.

It's all leading up to Sunday’s ceremony, when their names will be added to the national memorial.



This year 87 fallen firefighters are being honored.

On Saturday night hundreds listened to music, prayed, and reflected on the lives of their loved ones who died in the line of duty.



The families designed the luminaries that were used in the candlelight vigil and displayed in front of the basilica.

It was a tearful and touching evening for everyone in attendance.



The weekend’’s events are to honor the fallen firefighters. But also to bring these surviving family members together to form a unique bond.



President Barack Obama will be there at Sunday’s ceremony to speak and meet with each family.

