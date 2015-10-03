It's apple season in northwest Ohio

Fall is apple season.

Apples are being harvested all around Northwest Ohio. One way people are celebrating is at the MacQueen Apple Butter Festival and Craft Show in Holland.



This is the 34th year for the event.



There is food and entertainment and visitors can pick their own apples.



Some say this year's apple crop is outstanding. The apples are bigger and sweeter because of all the wet weather we've had.



"Every week we got an inch of rain, two inches of rain. That's like watering your grass. It just grows, grows, grows. Fruit just loves water and sun," said Jeff MacQueen.



The festival runs through Sunday on Garden Road in Holland.



Admission and parking are free.

