Sam's Club in Holland cleared after bomb threat

Officials say nothing was found at Sam's Club in Holland after a bomb threat on Saturday evening.

The store had been evacuated and bomb dogs searched the store after a note with the word “bomb” on it was found in a trash can.

Springfield Twp. fire officials say it is protocol to evacuate and investigate when any kind of bomb threat is suspected.

There were no injuries.

