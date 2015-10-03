Pet owners get lesson in pet psychology in Sylvania Twp.

There was a lesson in pet psychology Saturday at the Animal Behavior Center in Sylvania Township.



Pet owners came to learn about Applied Behavior Analysis.



The practice is commonplace with humans but it's now being used in the animal training field.



"It's getting behavior from animals without using force, coercion or punishment and it's usually a lot stronger," said Lara Joseph of the Center.



Folks learned if you train your pet with re-enforcement, it will do everything and anything you want.



Deb Jones does it with her high energy collie Zen, who needs to stay active to be healthy and happy.



"They really enjoy learning. They are smarter than most people give them credit for by a longshot. They need to be kept busy," said Ms. Jones.



The star of the day at the Center may have been Milo, a one and a half year old mini-pig.



Pigs make great pets, but they're different from dogs.



Pigs are small and cute but develop behavior issues as they age.



Milo is rewarded for good behavior with cheese.



"They're very intelligent. They pick up things very fast. You don't want to use force with a pig. If you do you're going to get aggression. That's one of the reasons they're given up," said Ms. Joseph.



There will be another seminar Sunday at the center on behavior, training and health.

