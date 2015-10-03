Police chase wrong-way driver on Trail in Maumee

Police in Maumee were busy on Saturday morning when a wrong way driver led them on a chase along the Anthony Wayne Trail.



Police say the driver was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes toward Toledo.



The chase lasted several minutes.



Police say the man wasn't intoxicated but seemed confused.



No accidents were caused by the driver.



It's unknown if he's facing any charges tonight.

