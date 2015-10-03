Free Refuse and Recycling Event held at Manhattan Plaza Parking Lot for Toledo's District 4

The City of Toledo - District 4 - can look forward to getting rid of some unwanted refuse or recyclable materials Saturday night.

A free Refuse Drop-Off and Recycling Event will take place at Manhattan Plaza Parking Lot - 559 E. Manhattan Blvd. from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Acceptable items include:

Tires (no commercial, 10 limit)

Household hazardous waste

T.V.s (no wood encased, console, or projection)

Bulky items and Debris

Small appliances

Electronics and cell phones

Computers, monitors and printers

Yard waste

Old furniture

Carpeting, mattresses, etc.

Clothing items and shoes

Paint (latex paint only @ $1/can)

Document shredding and destruction

Items that cannot be dropped off include: refrigerators, oil-based paint, air conditioners, console or projection T.V.s, or large appliances.

The free drop-off is sponsored by Councilwoman Yvonne Harper, Department of Neighborhoods & Division of Environmental Services in partnership with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful, Lott Industries and the Salvation Army.

For more information email Yvonne.Harper@toledo.oh.gov.

