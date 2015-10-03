Free Refuse and Recycling Event held at Manhattan Plaza Parking - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Free Refuse and Recycling Event held at Manhattan Plaza Parking Lot for Toledo's District 4

The City of Toledo - District 4 - can look forward to getting rid of some unwanted refuse or recyclable materials Saturday night.

A free Refuse Drop-Off and Recycling Event will take place at Manhattan Plaza Parking Lot - 559 E. Manhattan Blvd. from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Acceptable items include:

  • Tires (no commercial, 10 limit)
  • Household hazardous waste
  • T.V.s (no wood encased, console, or projection)
  • Bulky items  and Debris
  • Small appliances
  • Electronics and cell phones
  • Computers, monitors and printers
  • Yard waste
  • Old furniture
  • Carpeting, mattresses, etc.
  • Clothing items and shoes
  • Paint (latex paint only @ $1/can)
  • Document shredding and destruction

Items that cannot be dropped off include: refrigerators, oil-based paint, air conditioners, console or projection T.V.s, or large appliances.

The free drop-off is sponsored by Councilwoman Yvonne Harper, Department of Neighborhoods & Division of Environmental Services in partnership with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful, Lott Industries and the Salvation Army.

For more information email Yvonne.Harper@toledo.oh.gov.

