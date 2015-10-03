Wrong way driver led Maumee police on chase Friday

A driver traveling on the wrong side of the road led police on a chase in Maumee, Ohio Friday night.

Police reported the driver was going westbound toward Toledo on the Anthony Wayne Trail in the wrong lane.

No accidents were caused.

It took several minutes to get the driver to pull over. Police said the man driving was not intoxicated, but that he did seem confused.

At this time, it is unclear if he will be arrested.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.