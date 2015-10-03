Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle

A serious crash that injured a pedestrian is being investigated by the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported as occurring on Friday, Oct. 2 around 11:35 p.m. and involved a pedestrian and a black Ford Mustang.

Stacy Pacak of Toledo, Ohio was walking westbound in the lanes of SR 2 when she was struck by a car also going westbound on the same road.

The driver of the car, Zachary McAuley of Holland, Ohio was wearing his seat belt and was not injured during the crash.

Pacak was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident at this time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.