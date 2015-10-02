Elmwood student-athlete remembered at homecoming game

Derek Sheldon was a beloved athlete, playing both baseball and basketball at Elmwood High School.



Friday, his fellow athletes took the time to honor him at the Elmwood homecoming football game.



Following a pre-game performance by the Elmwood High School marching band, the football team ran onto the field. The last two players were carrying a sign that simply said "Sheldon."



Then came a moment of silence to remember Derek, 17, who was killed in a car crash in Bloom Township.



Derek's basketball coach Ty Traxler says Derek's death has been hard on him and the team.



"Derek was a beloved member of the school, beloved member of our team, and obviously we're not taking it real well, but it's nice to come out tonight, gather with our community at homecoming," said Traxler.



Traxler says Derek was a great athlete, but he was more than that.

"Derek was the kind of kid that every coach wants to coach. He was a hardworking kid, dedicated to the classroom and to his athletic endeavors," said Traxler. "He was a really good basketball player, really good baseball player, but the most important thing about Derek was he was a great human being."



Since Derek's death, a Go Fund Me account has raised more than $10,000, with more money raised at the game. The superintendent of Elmwood Schools says there will be a vigil Friday at 6:00 pm in the school's gym.

