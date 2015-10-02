Man caught on camera stealing from car in broad daylight

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Maumee police say security video from a local restaurant shows a man stealing from a car in broad daylight.

The video shows a white car sitting in a packed parking lot outside the restaurant. The man seen in the video smashes the rear passenger's side window and the car alarm even goes off.

According to the police report, the man in the video stole asthma medication and electronic cables.

As the holidays approach, Sgt.TJ Stratton with the Maumee Police Department says it is important to never leave valuables in your car.

“If they have to leave it in their car, let's put it in the trunk. And if you're going to put it in your trunk, do it before you bring your car to the location where you're going to leave it. So if you're doing some shopping, put the merchandise in the trunk and then move your car to another location,” said Lt. Stratton.



According to Maumee police, warrants have been issued for 38-year-old Billy Watts and 51-year-old Clarence Smith III, both out of Toledo.

Sgt. Stratton says if you see someone breaking into cars and stealing, call 911 immediately. He says try to include things like suspect description and license plate numbers, no need to get involved, just be a good witness.

