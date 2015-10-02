Downtown Sylvania hosts Friday night art walk

The Red Bird Arts District First Friday Art Walk is expected to be a monthly, artistic tradition in Downtown Sylvania.

Twenty-three businesses along Main Street are part of the Red Bird Arts District.



Each one hosted a special creative event including art exhibits, live music and culinary arts.



Downtown Sylvania, is filled with boutiques, bars, restaurants, several galleries and other creative businesses.



The goal of the district is to give those referred to as 'local creatives' additional venues to express themselves.



It also gives Main Street a chance to grow as a destination for the arts, shopping, dining and entertainment.



The whole thing is sponsored by the Sylvania Community Arts Commission.



"A lot of these artists are beloved local artists that have been around a long time. We have a lot of artists that are up and coming emerging artists and a huge variety of artwork,” said Barbara Hudson at the Hudson Gallery.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.