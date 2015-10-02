Don't Waste Your Money: How to spot a fake check

Every month people open up their mailbox to find an unexpected check with their name on it. Is it an inheritance, a sweepstakes winning, or just a scam?

Recent reports describe class action settlements that could result in money such as a twenty five dollar refund from Star-Kist Tuna. That is very legitimate, but how exactly would you know if other offers of money are real or just another scam?

Today’s scammers are sophisticated; watching for these signs can show if an unexpected check is phony:

It is only for partial payment or money must be sent to receive the rest.

It requires the wiring funds by Western Union for any reason.

The company name on the check and the company name on the envelope are different.

Here are some signs of a real check:

It is a settlement of a class action lawsuit.

It is for less than $100.00

With the exception of cashing the check, no further action needs to be taken.

The Consumer Federation also warns to be aware of checks and letters showing legitimate logos like Wal-Mart, Costco, and Best Buy. They often claim that the person receiving the check has been chosen as a mystery shopper, but the letters are untrue. Businesses will not send money in advance to perform mystery shopping.

If a check shows up unannounced in the mailbox, be sure there are no strings attached if cashed.

