'Manufacturing Day' creates opportunities for TPS students

Friday is Manufacturing Day and the Glass City is taking part in a huge way. In the month of October, area students will visit manufacturing companies throughout the city.

There are over 600 manufacturing companies throughout Toledo, employing more than 45,000 people. That is the reason why Toledo is celebrating Manufacturing Day.

"There are jobs and opportunities available here in the city. These are good paying, living wage jobs. These are jobs that give people a chance to make it and we want folks to know that,” said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

The city has partnered with local companies, Toledo Public Schools and the Toledo Public Library to create opportunities for students to tour different facilities around the city.

"It goes a long way in making sure that our mission and vision says kids will be job and college ready," said TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant. "We're hitting that mission."

Local companies say introducing young students to manufacturing work will help build a workforce for the future.

See a full list of events for 'Manufacturing Month' here.

