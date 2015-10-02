Shutdown at CCNO averted for now

The shutdown crisis looming over the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio has been averted.

On Friday, the regional jail accepted the City of Toledo’s partial payment for their fourth quarter bill, but not without a lot of discussion as to what will happen next.

“Nobody's happy, but we're alive,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. “We're all grateful that we're not talking about a closing plan today. A week ago we thought we'd be talking about a shutdown plan with CCNO. We're not doing that today, there's a little bit of breathing room and the institution that everyone relies on will be open for a little while longer.”



How long the jail will stay open will likely be determined by what happens when the City of Toledo presents their budget to city council on Nov. 15.



“That's gonna be the snapshot into what's next. Do we have enough money to take a breath and get to Nov 15? This place will remain open until then. Nov 15 is the next date that tells whether the city's in or the city's out,” said Gerken.



Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says her goal was always to keep the facility open and running and that the remainder of payment due will be paid.



“We're looking at ways to try to figure out where those other dollars will come up and so we are looking at that. I just can't say today what that source will be and how we're gonna do it, but it is our intention to take care of our obligations,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.



Until then, next month will be telling for the future of CCNO.



“The mayor actually threw out a date of Nov. 15 for the rest of the payment. That's gonna be the big day, pay the rest of their bill and let's look at the budget for next year. I will say this; for 2016 Lucas County will pay their entire CCNO bill on time and in full,” said Gerken.



As far as other CCNO board members, Williams County Sheriff Steven Towns says he's relieved at the progress made today.



“We've averted any type of major layoffs or major disruption in CCNO for at least now. Nov.15 we'll be back here discussing some more things,” said Towns. “I think Toledo and Lucas County are inching closer to being able to determine basically who's paying the bill. It's over the ORC determination and at some point there's gonna have to be a final ruling on that.”



Mayor Hicks-Hudson says that this issue isn't just about CCNO.



“It's how we're gonna do criminal justice in the city and the county. So we needed to, in my mind, separate out all the different pieces to work on them in a discreet and orderly logical manner. And working with President Wozniak, we've been able to make some progress on this. We're gonna continue to do that,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.



Also brought up at the board meeting was whether or not the City of Toledo and Lucas County can resolve their issues. If not the courts may have to get involved.



“One of the things that I've always said as a lawyer, I would advise my clients that you always want to try to maintain control of our destiny. And so by having to resort to court, it's when you lose some of that control. So my training and what we've been able to accomplish so far I think shows that we're able to move forward,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson. “I think sometime down the road, I don't know if that would be a federal court that would have to make that ruling or whoever would have jurisdiction, but we were ultimately trying to hope that Toledo and Lucas County can work something out before we have to go that far.”



While CCNO's immediate future for the rest of 2015 seems to have been sorted out, 2016 remains in question.



“It's a very slow process sometimes, but I think, again, we're inching that way. Kicking and screaming for some, but we'll get there,” said Sheriff Towns.

The CCNO finance committee will meet on October 21 to discuss the 2016 jail budget further.

A full board meeting will follow on October 28.

