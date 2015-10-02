Students, parents, alumni excited for new Northwood school building

Friday was a special homecoming for Northwood schools, as the district celebrated not only the past, but the future as well.



Over the next two years, construction crews will be bustling, building a new $33 million, 130-thousand square foot consolidated school building for all pre-K through 12th grade Northwood students.



In May of last 2014, voters approved a 4.9 mill, 37 year property tax to pay 2/3 of the new school building’s price tag.



The remaining $11 and a half million will be paid for by a grant though the Ohio Schools Commission.



The new building will be built where a parking lot currently sits between the high school and Olney Elementary.



Parents have said the new building is long overdue, as some classrooms in the 3 school campus are almost 90 years old and don't have air conditioning or other modern amenities.



It was a very appropriate weekend for the ground breaking, as tonight is Northwood’s homecoming.



"The students are very excited, today is also happens to be our homecoming weekend. So, our students are here, and they're in spirited form and ready to go, and really excited about the new structure," said Kelly Neundorfer, Director of Student Services and Special Projects.



The plan is for students to attend classes in the new consolidated building by the fall of 2017.



Once completed, the old elementary and middle school building will be demolished, while the former high school building will be re-purposed.

