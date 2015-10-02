Animals blessed at St. Pius ahead of St. Francis feast day

It was a furry, fun-filled day at the fifth annual Blessing of the Animals event at St. Pius X School.



School families, parishioners and neighbors were invited to bring their pets to the school playground to join Father David Whalen, the

St. Pius church pastor, for a blessing.



While this event started at St. Pius in 2010, the school says the blessing of animals has been happening for hundreds of years in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment.



Sunday is the feast day of St. Francis, but Father Whalen says the school wanted to make the blessing time more convenient for the students and their families.



During the event, Father Whalen gave a blessing over each animal. Although the animals tend to be family pets like dogs and cats, Father Whalen says he blessed two Shetland ponies last year. Even knowing that anything is possible, Father says he was still surprised at the unique animal in this year's group.



"Well there is a bat here and I’m not particularly excited about that," Whalen said. "I was very happy that the bat was in a container and not on anything. But hey, bats need to be blessed just as much as anything else," said Father Whalen.



The school says the bat was brought along with frogs and snakes from Nature's Nursery. They also say the local group talked to the community about its animal rescue programs and how they can help, encouraging students and their families to take action leading up to next year's blessing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.











