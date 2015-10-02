$14,700 worth of pills seized in Hancock County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

$14,700 worth of pills seized in Hancock County

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
More than $14,000 worth of pills were taken off the street in Hancock County recently.

State troopers stopped a 2010 Ford Fusion with Michigan plates for a traffic violation on I-75 just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.  

During the stop, noticed an object on the passenger. When questioned, she turned over a package with 678 Oxycodone pills inside.

A subsequent search of the car turned up an additional 20 Oxycodone pills and 55 Diazepam pills. The total street value of all the drugs is about $14,700.

The driver, Christopher Evans, 57, and passenger Ronda Scott, 46, were taken to the Hancock County Jail. Both face felony charges of possession of a schedule II substance and possession of a schedule IV substance. 

