TPD warning residents about phony police phone scam

Toledo Police are warning people about a phone scam they say has been happening around the city.



Police say callers, identifying themselves as Toledo Police officers, are asking people for money, but TPD never calls people to ask for money.

They say people from our area are being solicited over the phone to support a fund for officers that have been killed in the line of duty, but legitimate law enforcement agencies and affiliated organizations do not solicit funds over the phone.



"Be extra careful when you're answering your phone if you don't know who’s on the other line, especially if they start to ask for money, credit cards or any type of identify,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Police say there are different types of phone scams happening all the time.

