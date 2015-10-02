Toledo's fallen firefighters to receive national honor

Two local families, who suffered an incredible loss, are being honored this weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland.



Toledo's fallen firefighters, Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman, will have their names added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Members of the Machcinski and Dickman families will be attending the ceremony.

The National Fallen Firefighter's Foundations really wraps their arms around the families of fallen firefighters. The entire weekend has been planned for them, filled with activities to help them remember their loved ones, all while letting them know the country supports them.



This year, 87 firefighters will be recognized for making the ultimate sacrifice. The national foundation pays the way for immediate family of these fallen firefighters, but all members of the family are welcome.



Steve Machinski's brother is representing his family. Jamie Dickman's widow Jamie and daughter are also making the trip, along with Jamie’s sister, parents and other family members.



"It’s very humbling, especially since we didn’t know about any of this before his death, so I don’t know if I have words for it. It’s humbling,” said Libby Cheney, Jamie Dickman’s sister.



On Sunday, Private Machcinski’s and Dickman's names will be added to the national memorial.



President Barack Obama will speak at that service and meet with the families.



“I’m kind of speechless about it. I’m excited. It’s definitely the first time I’ll be in the presence of a president and having my kids with me and having them experience it we are really excited about it,” said Libby.



Events allow families to mingle before the somber memorial service. The Dickmans wanted to send one more message back home.



“We’re very thankful that the city of Toledo is still very supportive and they have not forgotten,” said Libby.

Besides the families, several members of the Toledo Fire Department including, Chief Santiago, will be attending service.



