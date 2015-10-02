81-year-old man recovering after being hit by car while on bike - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

81-year-old man recovering after being hit by car while on bike in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An 81-year-old man is recovering after being hit by a car while riding his bike in west Toledo Friday.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was heading north on Reynolds Road in the center turn lane when he was hit by an unknown driver.

No charges have been filed as of yet. An investigation is ongoing.  

