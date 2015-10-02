Rossford police and firefighters consider carrying heroin antidote

Rossford police and firefighters are hoping to allow officers to carry an overdose antidote in their vehicles.

The idea to carry Naloxone (Narcan) came from the city’s Safety Committee chairman, Dan Wagner. He, along with other members, informed the departments of their support at a meeting Thursday.

According to the Rossford Police Department, there have been three fatal heroin overdoses in the city in the past 12 months. One was an 18-year-old.

“If it saves a life, it’s worth the $50,” said City Council President, Larry Oberdorf in a release posted on the Rossford Police Department’s Facebook page. “I know if it was my child, I would want this.”

If allowed to carry the antidote, officers would be able to administer Narcan nasally or by auto-injection to overdose patients who are unconscious or unresponsive.

Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss said, "Time, obviously, is of the essence when you have an overdose of heroin. Our EMS here in Rossford actually respond real quickly. We haven't had an incident where an officer carrying Narcan may have made a difference, but we don't want to wait until it's too late either."

Fire Chief Josh Drouard says it can definitely be a benefit, but there are also some medical concerns that could arise. He says officers would have to go through some training so they know how to use it correctly.

"It can cause them to vomit, so you have to make sure you're able to clear their airway. The medical director sent us some information about some studies where it induces heart attacks, and also, these people sometimes get combative with you, especially if you don't give enough or too much Narcan all at once," he said.

Drouard will now meet with the medical director for EMS and Police Chief Goss to implement a policy and start training officers. Concerns about patients’ reactions to the drug, including vomiting, convulsing and becoming combative as the heroin wears off, would be addressed during training sessions.

The recommendation for officers to carry Narcan will be presented to the full city council on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

