TPD look for suspect of gas station robbery in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a bold robber who demanded cash at a south Toledo gas station Thursday night.

Police say the male suspect entered the Stop and Go on the 18000 block of Arlington and acting as if he had a gun, demanded cash from the clerk. 

Before police arrived, the suspect was able to run away with $3,000 in cash.  

