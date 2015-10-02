Six charged in connection to Sept. shooting outside Franklin Park Mall

Police say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the outside of the GNC store.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the outside of the GNC store.

Six young adults have been charged in connection to a shooting outside Franklin Park Mall.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, near the outside of the GNC store.

The victim, 21-year-old Tikei Benton, was being dropped off when the shooting happened. A witness said a fight broke out inside the mall before shots were fired.

Benton was dropped off at the hospital before emergency responders arrived. His injuries were not life threatening.

Now, police have charged six people, including the victim, with Inducing Panic and Aggravated Riot:

Myron Austin, 17

Brandon Austin, 19

Christopher Austin, 19

Tikei Benton, 21

Nasheed Benton, 18

Treshawn Smith, 21

Officials say all six charged participated in the disturbance in some way.

