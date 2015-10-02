MI man charged with OVI after crashing into patrol car

A Michigan man was charged with an OVI after hitting an Ohio State Highway Patrol car.

The crash happened just before 3:30 Friday morning on US-23, near the I-475 interchange.

Officials say a trooper was parked in the closed lane of a construction zone with the emergency lights activated when Robert Fischer, 58, of East Lansing, MI drove into the lane, hitting the patrol car from behind. The Mazda M3 that Fischer was driving spun and came to rest in the open lane.

The trooper attempted to provide first aid, but the driver was trapped.

US-23 was closed for about two hours while emergency crews extracted Fischer and cleared the scene.

Both the trooper and Fischer were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fischer was later found to be impaired and was charged with an OVI. The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Toledo Post.

