Toledo Celebrates Manufacturing Month

In the month of October, area students will visit manufacturing companies throughout the city.

What :

Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. The city of Toledo is teaming with various partners to get TPS students excited about manufacturing and realize that they can have a career in it. Because of the extent of events happening, it was decided that it will be Manufacturing Month.

Partners :

Alro Company

City of Toledo

General Motors

Magna Team Systems

OmniSource

Owens Community College

Piston Automotive

Toledo Molding & Die

Toledo Public Schools

Toledo-Lucas County Public Libraries

WTOL 11

Events :

10/5-10/7 Virtual Field Trip Magna Team Systems Plant Tour (Produced by WTOL) -MAGNA video produced by WTOL 11 will be shown in all Precision Machining Career Technology Programs and to all Manufacturing Technology students at Bowsher, Scott, Start and TTA

10/8 TPS Precision Machining Open House Day Students in the freshman clusters at Scott, Bowsher, and Start will be given passes during their lunch time to visit Precision Machining programs. Bowsher, Scott, Start, Toledo Technology Academy

10/8 “The World of Manufacturing” Field Trip TLCPL staff will design and present a 90-minute interactive program to 5th grade students from Chase STEMM and Old West End Academies. Students will participate in the “Make U Jr.” curriculum series Kent and West Toledo Branches of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL)

10/29 Owens Workforce Development Fair Owens Workforce Development Fair and Grant Program Kickoff Owens Community College, Audio Visual Communication Building (AVCC). Rm 125-128



