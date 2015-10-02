TPD investigating overnight west Toledo double shooting

Toledo police are looking for the person responsible for shooting two people overnight in west Toledo Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a home in the 3500 block of St. Bernard near Faurfax just before 2:30 a.m.

Police tell us two males were shot while inside the house. Both were transported to the hospital.

Officers on scene said several people were inside the house when the shooting happened. Police say there are multiple suspects.

The shooter got away before police arrived.

