Ohio Turnpike turns 60

It doesn't look a day over 30, but Thursday the Ohio Turnpike turned 60 years old.

The event was celebrated Thursday morning at exit 64.

Back on October 1, 1955, Governor Frank J. Lausche opened it up at 12:01 a.m.

Thursday's event was a big deal. The turnpike commission says more and more drivers are using the freeway every year.

“We will exceed 50 million trips on the turnpike this year. The traffic goes up every year. We've grown from 14 original interchanges to 31 interchanges linking the communities. We run through 13 counties, 71 we serve in northern Ohio,” said Randy Cole, Turnpike Commission Executive Director.

The Perrysburg High School Marching Yellow Jackets were there to provide the entertainment at Thursday's event.

