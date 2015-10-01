Thief steals wallet from west Toledo church - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A brazen crime was committed at a popular west Toledo church. 

According to a police report, a woman left her purse as she went up for communion and that's when a crook made his move. 

In a letter sent home to parents of Christ the King students, parish pastor Father Bill Rose says he was giving out communion during a mass for second to eighth grade students Wednesday and the women who helped him distribute the communion left their purses behind. The letter says that's when Father Bill saw a man take a wallet and that he "calmly went after him, but he ran off towards Franklin Park Mall."  

The letter from Father Bill continued: "I'm terribly sorry this happened at school Mass. Please be vigilant with your belongings and what is left visible in your cars, especially as the holidays approach. We will pray that this man finds a way to live a life of integrity and truth." 

The letter tells parents that students weren't in any harm. 

Tom Pruss, Christ the King first-grade father and parishioner, says he understands the situation.

"The parish and the school did an admiral job, Father Bill, by sending out a notice. These things do happen every now and then," said Pruss. "The church
is open for people to come in and pray, it was just unfortunate that this occurred during a children's mass, during school." 

Pruss says the parish is a close-knit group of people who are actively involved. 

