Thief steals wallet from west Toledo church

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A brazen crime was committed at a popular west Toledo church.

According to a police report, a woman left her purse as she went up for communion and that's when a crook made his move.

In a letter sent home to parents of Christ the King students, parish pastor Father Bill Rose says he was giving out communion during a mass for second to eighth grade students Wednesday and the women who helped him distribute the communion left their purses behind. The letter says that's when Father Bill saw a man take a wallet and that he "calmly went after him, but he ran off towards Franklin Park Mall."

The letter from Father Bill continued: "I'm terribly sorry this happened at school Mass. Please be vigilant with your belongings and what is left visible in your cars, especially as the holidays approach. We will pray that this man finds a way to live a life of integrity and truth."

The letter tells parents that students weren't in any harm.

Tom Pruss, Christ the King first-grade father and parishioner, says he understands the situation.

"The parish and the school did an admiral job, Father Bill, by sending out a notice. These things do happen every now and then," said Pruss. "The church

is open for people to come in and pray, it was just unfortunate that this occurred during a children's mass, during school."

Pruss says the parish is a close-knit group of people who are actively involved.

