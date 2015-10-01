Man dies after fleeing scene of shoot out at south Toledo bar

The Toledo Police Department reported handcuffing members of a known gang that were getting out of control during a service at Woodlawn Cemetery Monday afternoon.

Only On 11: TPD gang unit handcuffs known gang members at Woodlawn Cemetery for disturbing burial

The Toledo Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting at a South Toledo bar Thursday night.

Police say 21-year-old Keshawn Groom was smoking inside the Spigot Tavern on Western Avenue when he was asked to leave. Police say he then came back and started firing shots. A bar employee grabbed a gun exchanged fire.

Groom, 21, was gone before police arrived to the scene. He then later arrived at a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Two bar employees had gunshot wounds, but are expected to be okay.

"With a place where there are people in there and someone goes in firing a gun and then the fact there was an exchange of gun fire, thankfully no innocent bystanders were injured," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

At this point no charges have been filed. Police are reviewing surveillance video now, but at this time it's believed the tavern's employee acted in self defense.

